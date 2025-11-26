Chelsea players celebrate during their win over Barcelona (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Estevao was linked with a move to Barcelona before he joined the Premier League club.

The Spanish outfit wanted to secure his signature, but they were not able to get the deal done. His agent Andre Cury has now claimed that the player has a soft corner towards the Spanish club. It will certainly fuel speculations surrounding the future of the 18-year-old.

Estevao agent on Barcelona

“Estêvão has five years of contract and is enjoying his time at Chelsea. But he has a special affection for Barcelona,” he told Cadena Ser.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to come back for the attacker in future. There is no doubt that he is a world-class talent with a bright future. He could be a player for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Chelsea will not want to lose a player of his potential. He has already established himself as an important first-team player for the London club.

Estevao has six goals to his name this season. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a superstar.

Estevao to join Barcelona in future?

Chelsea fans will not be happy with the comments from his agent. Cury not only claimed that the player fans, Barcelona, but he also added that the Brazilian would be a good fit for the Spanish club, and he could form a solid partnership with Lamine Yamal.

“Think of the Neymar and Messi duo. It is better than having only Messi or only Neymar”, he added.

Chelsea will be hoping to keep their best players at the club and build around them. They are looking to build a team capable of returning to the top of English football. The Brazilian is certainly a huge asset for them. They cannot afford to lose players like him anytime soon.