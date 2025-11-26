(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the highly rated Brazilian prospect Joao Bezerra.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in South America, and a report from Lance claims that the Premier League side is tracking him closely.

The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to make a move for him in future. They will need to wait until he turns 17 before making the move.

Chelsea have done well to invest in talented young players in recent windows, and they have tapped into the South American market quite often. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for the 16-year-old now.

Bezerra could be a solid future investment for them. He has the qualities needed to develop into a key player for the London club with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him, and he will look to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Chelsea have an exciting project, and they are looking to build for the future. It is no surprise that they are keen on the best young talents.

Meanwhile, the player has previously claimed that he is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, and he is looking to develop into a complete forward like the Portuguese superstar.

Speaking to O Globo, Bezerra said: “Since I started understanding football, I’ve been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. His physical shape, his mentality… I want to play in that style. I play central, I head the ball, I hold up play, I take penalties.”

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follows up on their scouting missions with an official proposal at the end of the season.

They are unlikely to pay €60 million for the striker, and Internacional will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.