“Arsenal are a different ball game” – Former Chelsea star fires warning to Blues despite Barca win

Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has warned the Blues against complacency after beating Barcelona in the Champions League last night.

Despite Chelsea looking so impressive against Barca, Burley feels that in a way it’s not that big a surprise that they managed such a one-sided victory.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit warned his former club that it’ll be a different ball game against Arsenal when they meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley on upcoming clash vs Arsenal

Discussing the difference between playing Barcelona and Arsenal, Burley said: “Believe it or not but a much better version of Chelsea will need to turn up. They will have to up their game from what we saw tonight to face Arsenal.

“Arsenal are not going to play like Barcelona did tonight. In some sense that’s the acid test for Chelsea rather than the Barcelona game.

“We’ve seen enough of Barca this season – it’s been there week in week out to see, the poorest teams in La Liga have all had chances against them.

“So Chelsea beating them is not a surprise – it’s a great win but it’s not a surprise if you watch La Liga regularly.

“If they do something similar to Arsenal then that’s a huge statement because Arsenal are clear favourites to go on and win this Premier League.

“The statement for Chelsea has to be the weekend because Arsenal are a different ball game.”

Chelsea and Arsenal to compete for the title?

So far, Arsenal have been seen as the main favourites for the Premier League title, but Chelsea are perhaps showing they could be one to take seriously as well.

The west London giants still have a pretty youthful squad overall, but there’s plenty of talent there, with Estevao Willian looking like a superb signing.

Meanwhile, others like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are improving and gaining experience all the time.

If Chelsea can beat Arsenal this weekend it would be a big statement that could have major repercussions on the title race.