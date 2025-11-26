(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones did hold back of his assessment following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to PSV at Anfield.

It was another shambolic performances from the Reds, with plenty of individual errors.

Captain Virgil van Dijk first gave away a needless penalty after a poor handball inside five minutes.

Former Spurs star Ivan Perisic scored from the spot to give PSV the lead.

For a brief, flickering moment, Anfield believed a revival was on the cards. Dominik Szoboszlai, one of the few players to emerge with any credit, drove home a fierce equaliser from the edge of the box in the 16th minute.

But the equaliser proved to be a mirage. Liverpool’s fragility is now chronic. The second half was a procession of errors that will haunt Slot in the days to come.

Just ten minutes after the restart, Guus Til restored PSV’s lead. Couhaib Driouech then went on to score the third following a mistake from Ibrahima Konate and then scored his second of the game in stoppage time to make complete the 4-1 thrashing.

“This is unacceptable” – Curtis Jones minces no words in brutally honest verdict

Curtis Jones was left to do the media duties and the scouser gave a very passionate interview which was far from that of a composed player.

Speaking to the media in the post match interview, he said:

“Unacceptable. I don’t even have the words. I’m past being angry and sad. I don’t have the words. I’m a player and a fan. I haven’t experienced a team player that bad.

“As of now we’re in the s*** and it needs to change.”

A bitterly disappointed Curtis Jones reacts to Liverpool's 4-1 loss against PSV #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/quVECJZ1T2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 26, 2025

Will Arne Slot survive this latest embarrassment?

Reports after the Nottingham Forest defeat suggested that Arne Slot still has the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy, with the owners ready to give the Dutchman until New Year’s to turn things around.

But with each passing defeat, the situation looks more and more grim for Slot.

The Reds are on their worst form in decades, having lost six out of the last seven league games and nine of their last 12 games across all competitions.

The last three games have seen the Reds concede 10 goals and score just one, with two back to back defeats at Anfield, where opponents have scored 3 goals or more.

Some fans are even starting to turn against him, despite the Premier League win last season.

FSG have shown previously that they are not afraid to make bold decisions if necessary. But whether the latest defeat is going to warrant a sack remains to be seen.