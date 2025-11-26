Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the Liverpool game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is facing an uncertain future at the club, and he could be on his way out in the coming months.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of French International goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The report adds that Jorgensen is likely to be affected by the decision. The goalkeeper joined Chelsea last summer, and he has failed to establish himself as a key player for the club. It seems that he will fall further down the pecking order after the signing of the International.

Moving away from Chelsea would be ideal for him. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Being the third-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea will not be an appealing option for him. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can find a suitable destination for the player. They paid £20 million for him last summer, and they will look to recoup most of that.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that in La Liga in the past. He will look to join a competitive club where he will be able to play regularly.

Meanwhile, Maignan appears to be a top target for Chelsea. They tried to sign him during the summer transfer window as well. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he will be available for a nominal fee in January. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to sign him in the coming weeks or waits until the end of the season to secure his services on a free transfer.

There is no doubt that he is a top-class goalkeeper, and he would be an upgrade on their current options.