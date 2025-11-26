Jean-Philippe Mateta has already chosen his next destination

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be on the move next year, with sources telling GiveMeSport that the French forward is open to leaving Selhurst Park once his contract expires at the end of next season.

Despite being one of Palace’s most improved performers under Oliver Glasner, Mateta feels his current wages do not reflect his importance to the team and is exploring his options abroad with a particular eye on Serie A.

The French attacker has helped the Eagles win the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

The 28-year-old has long been fascinated by Italian football. He is understood to follow Serie A closely and has spoken privately about his admiration for its tactical depth and passionate fan culture.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is interested in Serie A move

Playing in Italy and ideally competing in the UEFA Champions League is said to be one of his career ambitions. Several Italian clubs, including Lazio and Atalanta, have been tracking his progress this season.

Contract negotiations between Mateta’s representatives and Crystal Palace have reached an impasse, with discussions showing little progress despite having started over a year ago.

Palace are eager to extend his stay beyond 2026, but there remains a significant gap in wage expectations between the two sides.

The striker currently earns in the region of £60,000 per week, but his camp is reportedly pushing for a deal closer to £100,000, reflective of his increased output and key role in the squad.

Mateta’s transformation under Glasner has been remarkable. Prior to the Austrian’s arrival, he managed just 16 goals in 93 appearances for Palace. Since then, he has nearly doubled that tally, scoring 38 goals in his last 93 matches across all competitions.

His brilliant form for the Premier League team has earned him a place in the France squad recently.

Palace are looking to keep the French attacker

Still, the uncertainty over his future persists. Palace view him as a pillar of their attacking setup, yet his ambition to play abroad, coupled with financial differences, could see the relationship reach a natural end.

For Palace, resolving Mateta’s future will be a top priority in 2026, but unless significant progress is made, the forward may well swap south London for Italy before long.

With club captain Marc Guehi deciding not to renew his contract and looking to leave the club next year, the Eagles could lose another important player in the near future.

