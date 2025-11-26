Leeds United identify title winner to replace Farke

Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are weighing up a managerial change as pressure mounts on Daniel Farke, with Brendan Rodgers emerging as the club’s top target to take over, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites’ board is reportedly considering a swift move for the former Celtic and Leicester City boss as they look to stabilise their season following a torrid run of form in the Premier League.

Leeds’ 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa at Elland Road last weekend marked their sixth loss in seven games, a run that has dragged them into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

After the optimism of their promotion campaign last year, the club’s return to top-flight football has quickly turned into a survival battle, and patience with Farke’s leadership is wearing thin.

Daniel Farke is struggling at Leeds United

Having guided Leeds to a brilliant finish in the Championship last season, Farke was widely praised for his tactical structure and man-management. However, the step up to Premier League competition has exposed the squad’s lack of depth and experience.

Leeds have struggled to adapt to the higher tempo, physicality, and tactical demands of the division, with poor defending and inconsistency in attack proving costly.

Senior figures at the club believe that a change in management could provide a much-needed spark before the January transfer window.

Rodgers, who resigned from his post at Celtic earlier this month, has already been discussed internally as a realistic candidate.

Rodgers, 52, left Celtic after securing two Scottish Premiership titles in his second spell at Parkhead but departed amid controversy following a fallout with major shareholder Dermot Desmond, who accused him of “divisive and self-serving” behaviour.

Brendan Rodgers has an impressive CV

Despite that turbulent exit, Rodgers’ managerial credentials remain impressive.

His successful stints at Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2021, and at Liverpool, where he guided the Reds to a near-title-winning season in 2013-14, have established him as one of the most experienced tacticians available on the market.

Rodgers would be open to returning to the Premier League and is intrigued by the project at Elland Road, provided the club can offer financial backing and a clear long-term plan.

Leeds, meanwhile, view Rodgers as an ideal candidate to bring top-flight experience, tactical discipline, and renewed belief to a team currently low on confidence.

