Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool battles for possession with Malo Gusto of Chelsea . (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old has done quite well in La Liga, and Liverpool are “closely monitoring” his development. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done for the player as well.

The report claims that the midfielder could cost around €90 million. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to pay up for him. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal long-term investment. Similarly, Liverpool have struggled to control games this season, and they need more technical ability in the middle of the park. Barrios could be the complete midfielder for them.

The reported €90 million valuation could prove to be problematic for any club hoping to sign the player. They will hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Barrios has shown his quality in Spain, and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well. There is no doubt that he would be a player for Liverpool or Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Barrios has done quite well in Spain, and Atletico Madrid will not want to lose an asset like him easily. They could stick to a premium valuation for the player. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Liverpool can convince them to accept a more reasonable fee.

The midfielder is still quite young, and he could easily justify a substantial asking price in future. Liverpool or Chelsea should look to get the deal done if they can afford him. The deal could prove to be worth it in the long run.