Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Portuguese international defender, Goncalo Inacio.

The 24-year-old central defender has done quite well for Sporting CP, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool as well. It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality defender. They have let in 10 goals in their last three matches in all competitions.

Inacio has shown his quality with his national team and with the Portuguese outfit. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, he could cost around €80 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the Bank for him. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to have a successful season. They cannot continue to concede goals freely.

Inacio will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him. He would get to test himself against world-class players in English football. Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Sporting CP are unlikely to stand in his way if the release clause is paid. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool have had a disastrous season so far, and they are languishing in the mid-table positions. They have struggled in the UEFA Champions League as well. Signing the right players in January could help them salvage the season. Inacio has the quality to help them improve. He is also versatile enough to operate as a left back. He could be a very useful player for them.