Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

The 25-year-old is expected to be on the move at the end of the season. He will be out of contract in 2027, and he has not signed an extension with Real Madrid. According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester United want to secure his signature. He would cost £80 million, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs are willing to pay up.

Liverpool need Vinicius Junior

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks. Cody Gakpo has been underwhelming, and they have not been able to replace Luis Diaz. They need a player who can take on defenders and create opportunities in the final third. The Brazilian could be the ideal fit for them. He has proven himself in Spain and in the UEFA Champions League. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Vinicius has been hailed as “unstoppable” in the past.

Man United could use Vinicius

Similarly, Manchester United have done well to improve the attacking unit, but they need more cutting-edge in the final third. They will look to fight for major trophies, and they need players who have what it takes to produce at the highest level. The Brazilian has shown his ability with Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for both clubs.

£80 million is a lot of money for a player who will be in the final year of his contract in the summer. However, there is no doubt that he has the ability to justify the investment. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Manchester United decide to pay the premium in order to get the deal done. He could be a game-changing acquisition for both clubs.