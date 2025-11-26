Federico Valverde in action against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Vitinha.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for PSG, and he helped them win the league title and UEFA Champions League last season. Both teams are now looking to improve their midfield unit, and they have identified the Portuguese international as a target.

He has a long-term contract with PSG, and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. The report from Fichajes claims that the midfielder could cost around €150 million.

Can Liverpool or Real Madrid sign Vitinha?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Real Madrid are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. Liverpool recently spent a lot of money on multiple players. Spending another €150 million on the central midfielder would be surprising.

However, there is no doubt that they need more quality in the middle of the park. They have struggled to control games this season. Having a quality midfielder like Vitinha could make a huge difference for them.

Similarly, Real Madrid have not been able to control games in the middle of the park since the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. They need to improve in that area, and the PSG midfielder would certainly help them improve. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Vitinha is a top player

Vitinha has proven himself in France, and he could be tempted to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have exciting projects, and he could be tempted to join them if the right opportunity presents itself. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in English football. He has previously failed to make his mark in England with Wolves.