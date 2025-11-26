Liverpool players react after losing to Nottingham Forest (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Following a sixth defeat of the season at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, could Liverpool be on course for the worst defence of a Premier League title in history?

To compound their misery, rivals Everton moved above them with a victory at Old Trafford on

Monday night, leaving Arne Slot’s team 12th in the league table on 18 points.

With help from the football betting experts at Bet442, we take a look at previous title winners

who have come crashing back down to earth the following season with disappointing campaigns.

Leicester City 2016/17 – Position: 12th | Points: 44 (37 fewer than title-winning season)

The fairytale of 2015/16 was always going to be difficult to follow, but few expected Leicester’s

title defence to unravel quite so dramatically. Claudio Ranieri’s side struggled to rediscover the

intensity and defensive solidity that had defined their unlikely triumph.

Key players such as Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy experienced dips in form, while the

departure of N’Golo Kanté left a gaping hole in midfield. By February, Leicester were just one

point above the relegation zone, prompting Ranieri’s dismissal.

Craig Shakespeare steadied the ship, guiding the Foxes to a respectable 12th, but the 37-point

drop remains one of the sharpest falls in Premier League history.

Chelsea 2015/16 – Position: 10th | Points: 50 (37 fewer than title- winning season)

A collapse almost as shocking as Leicester’s ascension the year before, Chelsea’s 2015/16

campaign was marred by turmoil both on and off the pitch. José Mourinho’s relationship with the

squad deteriorated rapidly, leading to a run of nine defeats in the first 16 games and his

eventual dismissal in December.

Eden Hazard, so brilliant during the title win, failed to score a league goal until late April, while

defensive frailties repeatedly cost them points. Guus Hiddink’s interim stewardship brought

some stability, but the damage was done; Chelsea finished a woeful 10th, the worst title

defence ever at that point.

Blackburn Rovers 1995/96 – Position: 7th | Points: 61 (28 fewer than title-winning season)

Blackburn’s title in 1994/95 was the culmination of Jack Walker’s investment and Kenny

Dalglish’s leadership, but the follow-up season exposed cracks that had previously been

masked by success. Alan Shearer remained prolific, scoring 31 league goals, yet Rovers

struggled defensively and lacked consistency.

The departure of Dalglish from the dugout at the end of the title-winning year also played a part;

new manager Ray Harford couldn’t replicate the tactical balance that made Blackburn

champions. A mid-table finish and a first-round Champions League exit made for a hugely

disappointing defence.

Manchester United 2013/14 – Position: 7th | Points: 64 (25 fewer than title-winning season)

Manchester United’s first season after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement was always going to be a

challenge, but few foresaw the scale of the drop-off. David Moyes struggled to command the

dressing room and implement his tactical ideas, resulting in a series of flat performances and

poor home form.

Injuries and an ageing squad added to the difficulties, and by April Moyes had been dismissed.

United finished 7th, missing out on European football entirely for the first time in decades, and

recorded their lowest points total of the Premier League era.

Chelsea 2017/18 – Position: 5th | Points: 70 (23 fewer than title-winning season)

Although not as dramatic a collapse as some others on this list, Chelsea’s 2017/18 season still

represented a significant comedown from their dominant title win under Antonio Conte. A

strained relationship between Conte and the club hierarchy, frustration over transfer dealings,

and inconsistent performances all contributed to their decline. Álvaro Morata failed to

adequately replace Diego Costa’s goals, and a run of damaging defeats pushed Chelsea out of

the top-four picture. Despite winning the FA Cup, a 5th-place finish marked a notable step

backwards for the defending champions.

How Does Liverpool’s Season Compare?

Liverpool’s struggles this season place them firmly in the conversation for the Premier League’s

most disappointing title defence. With just 18 points from their opening fixtures and sitting 12th

in the table, Arne Slot’s side already matches the mid-season trajectories of Leicester in

2016/17, and Chelsea in 2015/16, two of the worst collapses in the league’s history.

If Liverpool continues at their current pace, they could challenge the lowest points total of any

defending champion in the Premier League era. But with over half a season remaining, there is

still time to reverse their trajectory. Whether they can steady the ship or spiral further will

ultimately determine where this campaign ranks among the league’s most forgettable title

defences.