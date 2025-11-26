Man City targeting Premier League attacker to share goal scoring burden with Haaland

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City could be preparing a bold January move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The Premier League giants are said to be exploring ways to reduce their reliance on Erling Haaland for goals, and Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Semenyo as a dynamic, versatile forward who could add both depth and unpredictability to the City attack.

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals for City this season, while their second top scorer has just score one goal in the league.

Semenyo, 25, has enjoyed a remarkable rise and his performances have caught the attention of the biggest Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and now City.

Antoine Semenyo has highly impressed this season

Once viewed as a promising but raw talent, the Ghanaian international has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers.

Semenyo’s £60 million release clause will become active in January, a figure that City are reportedly willing to consider, especially given Guardiola’s public admiration for the player.

City’s attacking structure this season has leaned heavily on Haaland, who has once again been the club’s leading scorer in all competitions.

However, Guardiola has privately expressed concerns about the team’s over-dependence on the Norwegian striker, particularly during periods when he is unavailable or tightly marked.

The latest goal scoring numbers show that if Haaland gets injured, City’s season could turn into crisis.

Adding Semenyo would provide City with another goal threat from wide areas, similar to what Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané once offered during Guardiola’s early years at the Etihad.

Beyond his scoring ability, Semenyo’s versatility makes him a valuable asset. He can operate on either wing or through the middle, pressing aggressively from the front, attributes Guardiola values highly.

Man City are looking for a new goal scorer

His physical presence and technical maturity have also drawn comparisons to players like Sadio Mané during his Liverpool peak.

Bournemouth, however, are unlikely to let their star man go without a fight. The Cherries view Semenyo as a central figure in their long-term project under Andoni Iraola.

The club is financially stable and not under pressure to sell, meaning any potential deal would likely require City to meet the release clause in full.

Semenyo has already registered six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and interest from Man City in his services is hardly a surprise.

