Harry Maguire and Ruben Amorim at a Man Utd press conference (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of a quality central defender.

According to Dean Jones on TEAMtalk, Manchester United want to add more depth at the back. However, it will not affect the future of Harry Maguire at the club. They believe that the experienced England International could be a player for them in future and they are prepared to tie him down to a new deal. The arrival of a new central defender will not push Maguire down the pecking order.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can sign a defender in the coming weeks. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times, and they need to tighten up if they want to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They have been linked with multiple Central defenders in recent months, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

As far as Maguire is concerned, he has shown improvement in recent months, and there is no doubt that he deserves to stay at the club. He could still be a very important player for Manchester United in the near future. Apart from his quality as a defender, his experience and leadership skills could prove to be pivotal.

Manchester United have shown signs of progress this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly. They need to get back into the UEFA Champions League. If they want to sign top-quality players. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have not been able to compete at the highest level for quite some time.

The right additions will certainly help them bridge the gap with their rivals.