Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. Napoli are keen on securing his signature, but Manchester United’s demands could see the move collapse.

According to Italian journalist Enrico De Lellis, Manchester United want a loan option with no obligation or €50 million to sell the player permanently. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Napoli to pay up.

He said to CalcioBlog: “In midfield, Mainoo is a real target. United are asking for a no-obligation loan or €50m. Neither option is worthwhile for Napoli.”

Mainoo is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could be a long-term acquisition for the Italian club. However, paying €50 million for him could prove to be very difficult. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The young midfielder will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his once again. He has not been able to play regularly this season. A player of his calibre deserves more opportunities. He is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now.

Manchester United clearly do not view him as an important part of their plans going forward. They could end up regretting the decision to sell him in future.

Joining Napoli could be an exciting opportunity for the young midfielder. He would get to play alongside quality players, and he would get to work with a world-class manager like Antonio Conte.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The player will be desperate to play every week, and he will hope for an exit route in January.