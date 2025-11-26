Former Man United star names the midfielder they should sign instead of Anderson & Wharton

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been linked with Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has named Brighton star Carlos Baleba as the signing he thinks the Red Devils should bring in in midfield.

Man Utd have been linked with a whole host of names in that position in recent times, with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton also thought to be firmly on their radar.

Baleba is also a United target, and it seems Ighalo feels he’d be the best option for his former club to take as they look to strengthen in that all-important area of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Manchester United given transfer advice on new midfielder

Ighalo told Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction: “I still think they need a box-to-box midfielder who can complement Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in there.

“You know, someone who can use the ball, pass, run, tackle… all of that. I really like the Brighton player they are linked to, Carlos Baleba. United have already brought in a couple of names in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo who know the league well, and Baleba would be another one who I think would be a smart signing for the club.

“I’ve watched a lot of him, and his work rate is very similar to Moises Caicedo, who Chelsea also signed from Brighton. That work rate, that willingness to do the dirty work… they need a player like this.