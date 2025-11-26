Former Man United star names the midfielder they should sign instead of Anderson & Wharton

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton
Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been linked with Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has named Brighton star Carlos Baleba as the signing he thinks the Red Devils should bring in in midfield.

Man Utd have been linked with a whole host of names in that position in recent times, with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton also thought to be firmly on their radar.

Baleba is also a United target, and it seems Ighalo feels he’d be the best option for his former club to take as they look to strengthen in that all-important area of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Manchester United given transfer advice on new midfielder

Ighalo told Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction: “I still think they need a box-to-box midfielder who can complement Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in there.

“You know, someone who can use the ball, pass, run, tackle… all of that. I really like the Brighton player they are linked to, Carlos Baleba. United have already brought in a couple of names in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo who know the league well, and Baleba would be another one who I think would be a smart signing for the club.

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Crystal Palace
Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I’ve watched a lot of him, and his work rate is very similar to Moises Caicedo, who Chelsea also signed from Brighton. That work rate, that willingness to do the dirty work… they need a player like this.

“Casemiro does some of the dirty work, but I think you need someone who can learn from him and step into the role when he leaves the club. For me, Baleba is that guy.”

Can Carlos Baleba replicate Moises Caicedo success?

The comparison with Chelsea’s Caicedo is an obvious one, with the Ecuador international playing a similar style and previously also impressing as a young player at Brighton.

Caicedo is now a key player at Chelsea, and continues to develop into one of the very finest in the world in his position.

Baleba would do well to put himself in that bracket in the next few years, but he’s shown glimpses of being perfectly capable of it.

United have previously spent big money on exciting talents, however, only for them to end up disappointing once they arrived, so they’ll have to choose carefully here.

