Fabrizio Romano says secret Chelsea deal "signed" without official club announcement

Reece James and Marc Cucurella (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella has reportedly signed a new contract with Chelsea, with the deal done earlier this season but not officially announced by the club.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist explaining that Cucurella put pen to paper on an improved deal at Stamford Bridge.

Romano also praised Chelsea’s signing of Cucurella in general, with the Spain international now looking like a hugely important player for the team despite initially making a bit of an unconvincing start when he first joined from Brighton.

Fabrizio Romano on Marc Cucurella’s improved Chelsea contract

Discussing Cucurella’s situation at Chelsea, Romano said: “Marc Cucurella has signed in August, I can confirm, an improved contract at Chelsea.

“There was no official communication but the improved contract has been signed by Marc Cucurella already back in the summer.”

On Cucurella’s improved form, Romano added: “I remember one, two years of heavy criticism for Cucurella – people attacking him, people saying that it was not worth that money when they paid important money from Brighton.

“Now Cucurella is doing great for Spain, great for Chelsea, one of the best left-backs in the world, one of the leaders in the dressing room, on and off the pitch, performing at fantastic level.

“So really credits to Chelsea and to Marc Cucurella.”

Marc Cucurella has turned his Chelsea career around

Cucurella took some time to find his best form, but he’s proven a superb signing for Chelsea, and he’s received his plaudits for it.

Wayne Rooney was one of the main pundits to single the 27-year-old out for praise after last night’s game, saying to Amazon Prime, as quoted by Chelsea News: “Cucurella was absolutely incredible.

“I think it’s probably the best performance I have seen from a left-back for a very long time.

“To do that tonight, what he did, that shows he’s a serious player.”