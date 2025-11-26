Newcastle United make transfer decision on William Osula

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Striker William Osula has struggled for playing time under Eddie Howe this season.

It was expected with the club signing Nick Woltemade last summer, a player who was expected to become the leading attacker for the Magpies.

Howe, who is still without another expensive summer signing in Yoane Wissa, will have more attacking options soon when the former Brentford attacker gets fit and returns to action.

The presence of both Woltemade and Wissa has pushed Osula further down the pecking order at the club and that has generated transfer speculation regarding the future of 22-year-old attacker who is now being linked with a move to the Bundesliga.

Newcastle United make William Osula decision

Newcastle United are not planning to sanction the departure of Osula in the upcoming January transfer window unless a replacement is secured first, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old striker has attracted growing interest from several clubs across Europe following his steady progress this season, but for now, the Magpies remain reluctant to let him leave.

Howe views Osula as an important squad option, especially given Newcastle’s ongoing injury struggles in attack. While it is not impossible that the club could become open to a transfer, insiders insist that no move will be sanctioned unless a new forward arrives to fill the void.

Despite making only one Premier League start this season, he has shown promising flashes of potential, particularly in domestic cup competitions, where his pace, strength, and composure in front of goal have stood out.

Howe is said to be pleased with the youngster’s development and values his presence in the squad especially during the absence of key forward Wissa, who has spent significant time on the sidelines through injury.

Magpies want a replacement first before selling

Newcastle’s reluctance to part ways with Osula also stems from the club’s long-term planning. The Danish-born striker is under contract until 2029, meaning there is no financial or contractual pressure to sell.

This lengthy deal allows the club to control his future while continuing to nurture his growth within the first-team setup.

For now, it seems Howe is determined to keep the young forward around St. James’ Park, recognising that the rigours of a demanding Premier League season, coupled with European commitments, require depth and adaptability in attack.

