“Already said yes” – Fabrizio Romano provides key update on Chelsea transfer target’s future

Nico Paz celebrates a goal for Como (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Nico Paz’s future amid links with big clubs such as Chelsea and his former side Real Madrid.

The talented 21-year-old is really impressing in Serie A and our information as recently reported is that Chelsea are keen.

We’ve previously been told that Chelsea will push to beat Real Madrid to Paz, but it looks like they are already clearly losing the battle.

According to Romano, posting from his official account on X, the Argentine playmaker has already said yes to a return to Real Madrid for summer 2026.

Nico Paz says yes to Real Madrid transfer return

See below as the Italian journalist lays out Real Madrid’s plans to re-sign Paz…

?? Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago. Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer. The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES. pic.twitter.com/zRo3sesmia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2025

“Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Paz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago,” Romano posted.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer. The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Paz looks like he should be a fine signing for Los Blancos, and it will be seen as a blow for Chelsea to miss out on this hugely promising young talent who would have made a great fit for this long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

Who else are Chelsea trying to sign?

It seems likely that we’ll see Chelsea targeting a major midfielder signing in the months ahead, with Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios one of the names on their list.

CFC also like Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but these would be slightly different styles of midfielder to the more attack-minded Paz.

It will be interesting to see if the west London giants can find someone else as an alternative to Paz in the months ahead, as it looks like any potential battle with Real Madrid would be a lost cause.