Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a 4-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League earlier tonight.

They have now lost nine of the last 12 matches in all competitions, and they have let in 10 goals in the last three matches. It is safe to say that they are going through a disastrous spell right now.

Arne Slot has not been able to get the best out of his players, and his new signings have been very disappointing. Hugo Ekitike is the only summer signing who has done well since arriving. The Dutch manager has now provided a worrying update on the French international after the game.

Slot claims that Ekitike has picked up a back injury, and it will be interesting to see if he can return to action quickly. The last thing Liverpool would want is for their most efficient attacker right now to be sidelined.

Slot told TNT Sports via LIverpoolFC: “Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, ‘What’s wrong with Hugo?’ It felt as if he couldn’t move as he did [in] the first half. So, that’s why our press was, I think, also a little bit off. “And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That’s also why he had to go out.”

Ekitike has adapted well to the Premier League, and he has made an immediate impact. Having him sidelined with an injury would be a huge blow for Liverpool. They are in desperate need of points right now, and they need their key players fit and firing.

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and the fans will certainly hope that the French International can return to action quickly.