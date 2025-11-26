Sunderland in talks to sign AC Milan striker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland have started the season in impressive manner after their promotion to the Premier League.

Under the leadership of manager Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats are currently seventh in the league and competing with the big clubs.

They want to capitalise on their brilliant start to the season by strengthening the squad in the January transfer window and the position of priority is a new striker.

Sunderland are interested in Santiago Gimenez

The January transfer window could see Santiago Gimenez make a swift move to the Premier League with both Sunderland and Brentford showing interest in the attacker, according to Calciomercato.

The Mexican international’s time at the San Siro has been far from smooth. Since joining AC Milan from Feyenoord in a deal worth over €30 million during the January 2025 window, Gimenez has struggled to replicate the electric form that made him one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards.

Despite early promise, his adaptation to Italian football has been slow.

Now, Milan are reportedly open to parting ways with the 24-year-old if the right offer arrives, ideally one that would allow them to recoup most of their investment and pave the way for the signing of a new centre-forward.

Gimenez’s potential departure would also create financial room for the Rossoneri to strengthen other key areas in the squad.

Among the interested parties, Sunderland have taken the initiative.

The Black Cats have reportedly opened direct talks with Gimenez’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to explore the possibility of a paid loan deal that includes an obligation to buy should certain performance clauses be met.

The club’s sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, formerly of AS Roma, is said to be a long-term admirer of Gimenez and sees him as the ideal player to lead Sunderland’s attacking line as they continue their remarkable Premier League campaign.

Premier Leage club face competition from Fenerbahce

Outside of England, Fenerbahce are monitoring developments closely. The Turkish giants have already contacted intermediaries about a potential bid and could join the race if Milan lower their asking price.

Despite his recent struggles, Gimenez remains a highly regarded striker, having scored 49 goals in 86 appearances for Feyenoord before his big move to Milan.

His experience in European competition and proven goal-scoring record have made him an attractive option for clubs seeking a ready-made No. 9.

Euro giants plotting January raid on Sunderland for first-team mainstay