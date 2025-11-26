Watch out Arsenal: Thierry Henry names the Chelsea star they won't want to play against

Thierry Henry looks on (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise onto Chelsea’s young Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian after his performance against Barcelona last night.

Speaking on punditry duty after the game, Henry named Estevao as someone whose style of play will frighten defenders as the Gunners prepare to take on the Blues at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, but Chelsea look like they’re creeping into this season’s title race as well, and Estevao is emerging as one of their most impressive players.

The 18-year-old has five goals in 17 games in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, and Henry has been impressed with his style of constantly running at defences and testing them.

Thierry Henry warns Arsenal about Estevao Willian

Arsenal might do well to take Henry’s comments on board here, with the Frenchman clearly worried about just how good the talented teenager is looking at the moment.

Estevao was superb against Barcelona last night, and it will be interesting to see if he can find similar joy against this rock-solid Arsenal defence.

See below as Henry and his fellow pundits on CBS Sports discussed Estevao…

“Let him cook. Let him play.” ?? Thierry Henry on Estêvão and the disappearing art of dribbling ??? pic.twitter.com/5WCdaItdQa — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 25, 2025

Henry even compared the youngster to the legendary Ryan Giggs, saying: “You wouldn’t like to play against him,’ legendary ex-Arsenal and France striker Henry said.

“I’m not saying that you wouldn’t be able to stop him but he’s coming at you all the time.

“He’s reminding me of… I know it’s early doors… but that’s why I think Ryan Giggs was one of the best because he was coming at you all game.

“Whether he’s having a good game or not a good game, he’s trying to test you all the time and see if you’re going to stop him or not. That’s how it is as a winger.”

