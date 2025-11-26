Spurs lead Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle in €90m transfer battle for 21-year-old goal machine

Samu Aghehowa with his Spain teammates (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Tottenham are understood to be leading the race for the transfer of Porto’s talented young striker Samu Aghehowa, as first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive here.

The 21-year-old has been prolific at Porto, finding the back of the net 36 times in 60 games in total, having also previously caught the eye when he was on loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea tried to sign Aghehowa before he joined Porto, and it seems they’re continuing to keep an eye on his situation.

Sources also mentioned Newcastle to me, though their interest is now felt to have cooled after they signed both Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa this summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal the ones to watch in Samu Aghehowa transfer race

It seems the two main teams to watch for Aghehowa now could be Tottenham and Arsenal, according to my sources.

Spurs have struggled so far this season, with their attack not looking dangerous enough as recent signings like Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani have been disappointing, while Dominic Solanke has had injury problems.

Arsenal are there too, though, and, as recently reported, both Serhou Guirassy and Jean-Philippe Mateta are also names they’re looking at as they consider alternatives to injury-prone pair Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Porto’s demands for Samu Aghehowa

Porto are described by one source as being “firm” on Aghehowa’s €100m release clause, but another source suggested they might be flexible and accept more like €90m.

It’s a bit early to know for sure how this will pan out, but it certainly makes sense that the Spain international is unlikely to come cheap after performing so well at such a young age.

It looks like Aghehowa clearly has a big future in the game and he could be a superb long-term addition to help Tottenham move up a level. whilst also giving Arsenal a different kind of profile in their attack.