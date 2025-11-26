Virgil van Dijk’s poor mistake has cost Liverpool a goal inside five minutes against PSV in the Champions League.

Liverpool desperately need a win but have had the worst possible start to the game, with PSV taking the lead in the 5th minute.

The goal came from the spot after an awful handball from the Reds’ captain inside the box.

Van Dijk was penalised for a handball so conspicuous that social media immediately lit up with comparisons to “basketball.”

The Dutchman heavily protested the decision but there was no doubt about the decision being correct, with Van Dijk practically volleying the ball away with his hands up in the air.

The error allowed former Spurs star Ivan Perisic to stroke home.

Van Dijk with an handball to cost Liverpool pic.twitter.com/PVHju6kmq9 — Prince ? (@Princeutd1P) November 26, 2025

Ivan Periši? converts from the penalty spot to give PSV the lead against Liverpool!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kRliATPuUu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Surprise Virgil van Dijk stats shows he has struggled this season

The otherwise solid centre-back has conceded more penalties (3) than any other Premier League player across all competitions this season.

This uncharacteristic statistic highlights a slight dip in form for a defender long considered the benchmark for consistency in world football.

Virgil van Dijk (3) has conceded more penalties than any other Premier League player across all competitions this season ? pic.twitter.com/tRU7U21OXS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Liverpool desperately need to get back in form

Liverpool have been awful this season, having lost six out of the last seven games in the Premier League.

Their last two defeats have been back to back 3-0 losses against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot reportedly held an intense tactical meeting ahead of the game tonight, with new ideas discussed.

But the story has been the same old so far.

Can Liverpool turn the game around at Anfield or will this lose yet another game at Anfield.