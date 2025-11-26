West Ham make first move to sign Champions League striker

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have made signing a new striker their priority in the summer transfer window.

Niclas Fullkrug is expected to be offload in the winter window after his poor spell in the Premier League for the Hammers.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker joined the club with huge expectations but injury issues and managerial changes have unsettled him at the club.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo would be happy with the recent revival of striker Callum Wilson who has started scoring goals for the Hammers. However, he knows that to perform well in the second half of the season, he needs more goal scorers and cannot solely rely on a player like Wilson.

West Ham United are looking for a new striker

West Ham United are preparing for an active January transfer window, and the club’s recruitment team, led by chief scout Max Hahn, has turned its attention to Canadian striker Promise David, who is currently making waves in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

According to Claret & Hugh, the Hammers have already made an initial inquiry about the player’s availability, as Hahn continues to evaluate several attacking options across the Jupiler Pro League.

Hahn, who has been tasked with reshaping West Ham’s forward line in the wake of recent inconsistency in front of goal, has reportedly presented manager Nuno with a detailed shortlist featuring some of Belgium’s brightest attacking talents.

Among them, David has quickly emerged as a standout target due to his explosive form and impressive goal-scoring record.

The 24-year-old striker has been in sensational form since his arrival at Union Saint-Gilloise in 2024, registering 24 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Promise David has the physical and finishing quality

Known for his towering 6’5″ frame, David combines physical strength with surprising mobility and aerial prowess, making him a constant menace in and around the penalty area.

His ability to hold up play, link with midfield runners, and dominate in set-piece situations has earned him widespread praise in Belgium and now, serious attention from Premier League scouts.

Union Saint-Gilloise are reluctant to part ways with their star striker, who is under contract until 2029.

West Ham, meanwhile, are weighing whether to make a formal bid once the window opens.

