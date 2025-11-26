Wolves could be forced to sell their most important player in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be forced into making a major mid-season decision as reports suggest the club’s hierarchy are prepared to cash in on star midfielder Joao Gomes during the January transfer window.

The potential sale would represent a huge blow to manager Rob Edwards, whose team is already battling to stay afloat in the Premier League.

According to David Ornstein on NBC Sport, senior figures at Molineux are increasingly aware that Gomes’ stock is at its highest.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been one of Wolves’ few bright spots in an otherwise difficult campaign, and his performances have inevitably attracted interest from several top clubs, most notably Manchester United, who are actively scouting midfielders ahead of a January rebuild.

Wolves midfielder is wanted by Man United

Sources close to the player have confirmed that United’s manager Ruben Amorim has identified Gomes as one of his top transfer priorities, viewing him as a long-term successor to fellow Brazilian Casemiro.

The Red Devils are in the process of reshaping their midfield for the future, and Amorim’s tactical system, which emphasizes intensity, control, and vertical pressing. is believed to suit Gomes’ skill set perfectly.

Ornstein said:

“There’ve been reports about Joao Gomes at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sources I’ve spoken to around Molineux are sort of playing it down. They’re saying there’s no club-to-club talks at this point.

“And of course, if Wolves are staring at relegation come January, they might look to cash in on him then. As opposed to letting it go into the Championship when his value will decrease.”

Joao Gomes could be sold in January

Wolves’ financial considerations could play a decisive role. The club’s Premier League survival is uncertain, and with mounting pressure to remain compliant with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), selling one of their most valuable assets could help stabilise the books.

From a footballing perspective, losing Gomes midway through the season would be a huge setback for Edwards.

However, the situation is complex. Wolves’ owners are aware that selling a key player in the midst of a relegation fight could send the wrong message to fans and the dressing room.

But if an offer close to £50 million materialises, the temptation to reinvest those funds may prove too strong to resist.

