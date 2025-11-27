Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Arne Slot (CBS Sports, Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has mostly stood up for struggling manager Arne Slot, but he did call for him to be sacked simply for starting Ibrahima Konate during one phone call.

The former Reds defender watched on as his old side were thrashed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven last night – a shocking result that made it nine defeats from the last twelve games.

Carragher focused his anger on Liverpool’s players in a separate piece of analysis for CBS Sports, but a video also captured him venting about Slot continuing to play Konate.

Jamie Carragher’s meltdown after poor Ibrahima Konate display

Watch the video clips below as Carragher reacts to another awful result for Liverpool, with his fellow pundits Micah Richards and Thierry Henry clearly enjoying themselves.

A particularly interesting part is Carragher’s phone chat with an unidentified caller, where he admits he thinks Slot should be sacked just for starting Konate alone…

This perhaps suggests Carragher might feel a bit differently about the Slot situation than he’s been letting on with most of his public punditry comments.

Either way, it’s all pretty amusing from Carragher, who at one point trolls an Evertonian off-screen because Dominik Szoboszlai had made it 1-1.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool urgently need to get back to winning ways, and they have slightly easier fixtures coming up next.

Although you can take nothing for granted when LFC are performing this badly, they will probably look at upcoming fixtures away to West Ham and at home to Sunderland as opportunities to get back to winning ways.

Still, most fans probably also expected that from home games against Nottingham Forest and PSV, and they lost both of those heavily.

Slot surely needs to turn things around quickly or there are going to be serious doubts about him surviving in the job, despite winning the Premier League title just a few months ago.