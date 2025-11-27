Joe Willock of Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly showing an interest in a potential transfer move for Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock this January.

The 26-year-old started brightly when he first joined the Magpies from Arsenal, but he’s now fallen down the pecking order in Eddie Howe’s squad, and that’s put his future in some doubt.

It seems Newcastle could now be prepared to let Willock go as long as they look to recoup the £21m they paid for him, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that Palace are keeping an eye on Willock as a transfer target, while Newcastle could let him go as they look to make changes in midfield by targeting Dutch wonderkid Kees Smit.

Joe Willock out, and Kees Smit in for Newcastle United?

Willock has shown his quality at St James’ Park, and one imagines he could prove a useful addition at Selhurst Park.

Palace are making great progress under Oliver Glasner, who won the FA Cup final with them last season, and the Community Shield back in August this term.

It could prove ideal for Willock to leave Newcastle to play under Glasner and get a chance to feature more regularly, which seems probable in this Palace side.

We’ve also recently reported on Newcastle’s interest in Smit, so it’s clear that’s going to have a big impact on the club’s transfer plans this winter.

Still, other big names such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also like the AZ Alkmaar youngster, so it won’t necessarily be easy for NUFC to win the race for his signature.

Some fans might not be so keen for a useful squad player like Willock to go, but it also seems that he’s not going to be given away anyway, with £21m required for Palace to get a deal done.