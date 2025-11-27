Newcastle ready to sell big name for £21m, claims Luke Edwards

Crystal Palace FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Joe Willock of Newcastle United
Joe Willock of Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly showing an interest in a potential transfer move for Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock this January.

The 26-year-old started brightly when he first joined the Magpies from Arsenal, but he’s now fallen down the pecking order in Eddie Howe’s squad, and that’s put his future in some doubt.

It seems Newcastle could now be prepared to let Willock go as long as they look to recoup the £21m they paid for him, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that Palace are keeping an eye on Willock as a transfer target, while Newcastle could let him go as they look to make changes in midfield by targeting Dutch wonderkid Kees Smit.

Joe Willock out, and Kees Smit in for Newcastle United?

Willock has shown his quality at St James’ Park, and one imagines he could prove a useful addition at Selhurst Park.

Joe Willock warming up for Newcastle United
Joe Willock warming up for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Palace are making great progress under Oliver Glasner, who won the FA Cup final with them last season, and the Community Shield back in August this term.

It could prove ideal for Willock to leave Newcastle to play under Glasner and get a chance to feature more regularly, which seems probable in this Palace side.

We’ve also recently reported on Newcastle’s interest in Smit, so it’s clear that’s going to have a big impact on the club’s transfer plans this winter.

More Stories / Latest News
Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso
Sources: Man Utd “in touch” over ambitious transfer, “serious contenders” for Real Madrid superstar
Crystal Palace breaking news
Crystal Palace ready to sell key player for €40m
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United hero set for sensational January return

Still, other big names such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also like the AZ Alkmaar youngster, so it won’t necessarily be easy for NUFC to win the race for his signature.

Some fans might not be so keen for a useful squad player like Willock to go, but it also seems that he’s not going to be given away anyway, with £21m required for Palace to get a deal done.

More Stories Joe Willock

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *