Crystal Palace ready to sell key player for €40m

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz has publicly revealed his ambition to play for one of Europe’s elite clubs, naming Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain as his dream destinations.

The Colombian international’s comments come at a time when speculation around his future is intensifying, with several major European sides reportedly preparing moves for the 29-year-old right-back.

Muñoz admitted that reaching the top level of European football has always been his ultimate goal.

“I have big dreams, I’ve always wanted to play for clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Manchester United,” he said. “I know what I have to work on to get there, and every match is another step toward that dream.”

Top clubs are chasing Crystal Palace star Muñoz

His comments followed reports from Colombian outlet Bolavip, which revealed that Chelsea, Barcelona, and PSG have already made contact with the player’s representatives.

The same report also added that Manchester City and Inter Milan are among the growing list of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Genk, Muñoz has become one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

His tireless work rate, aggressive defending, and attacking contribution down the right flank has been instrumental in Palace’s defensive stability under Oliver Glasner.

His performances have made him one of the most reliable full-backs in the division, and one of the few South American defenders to adapt seamlessly to the pace and physicality of English football.

Bolavip reports that Palace are under no financial pressure to sell, with Muñoz under contract until 2028, and an option for an additional year.

However, they are believed to be open to negotiations if a serious bid arrives, setting an asking price of no less than €40 million (£34 million).

Given the player’s age, that valuation could be considered steep, but Palace are determined not to lose one of their leaders on the pitch for anything less than market value.

Muñoz is interested in career changing move

The Colombian international, who turns 30 in May, is said to be evaluating his next step carefully.

He reportedly wants to join a club that can offer regular Champions League football, a clear sporting project, and a chance to compete for major trophies.

That stance has ruled out some mid-table sides, despite their interest, as Muñoz eyes one final major move in his career.

As per Mark Brus of Caught Offside, Chelsea have been in contact with Palace over the possibility of signing the right-back.

