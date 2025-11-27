“Not good enough”, “no excuses” – Gerrard rips into Liverpool & explains how it could get even worse

Arne Slot and Steven Gerrard (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that this current form from the Reds is not good enough and there can be no excuses for recent results.

However, the former Reds captain stopped slightly short of calling it a “crisis”, even if he admitted things could still get worse unless manager Arne Slot gets a grip on the situation.

Watch below as Gerrard spoke after last night’s game, with Liverpool beaten 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven just days after they also lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield…

"That's not good enough!" Steven Gerrard weighs in on Liverpool’s struggles as their tough run continues ??@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0ZNZphQOBc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Gerrard clearly sees that this is a difficult period for Liverpool, who have now lost nine from their last twelve in all competitions, and he’s warned that it could still get even worse.

Steven Gerrard on Liverpool’s poor form

“Each defeat, especially the manner of the defeat, you become closer (to a crisis),” Gerrard said whilst on punditry duty with TNT Sports.

“Crisis for me means years to get back to the top, I don’t think Liverpool are at that point yet. They’ve still got magnificent players.”

“I think crisis is too strong,” he added, before it was put to him that this was Liverpool’s worst run since 1953.

“That’s not good enough,” he admitted. “There’s no excuses for that at this football club. I think everyone knows that.

“But crisis is a very strong word and disrespectful to the players that have delivered for this club, and for the manager that’s delivered three months ago.”

He went on: “You can’t deny that this team is struggling massively, they’re on a terrible run, confidence is at an all-time low.

“They keep conceding goals, they’re wide open, and unless the manager can find answers and stability in the team, it’s going to continue.”

Can Liverpool bounce back?

Liverpool fans must scarcely believe what they’re seeing at the moment, but this is a team, as Gerrard rightly points out, that won the Premier League title just a few months ago.

Slot has shown he can deliver with this squad, so it’s hard to imagine this run can go on for much longer, even if it currently shows no signs of slowing down.

The defence seems like the key for Liverpool, with Jamie Carragher pointing out that Virgil van Dijk now looks past his best, while Mohamed Salah’s dip in form is also a big concern.