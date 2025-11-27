Harry Kane plots Arsenal revenge mission after Bayern Munich defeat at Emirates

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich were well beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League but the striker is already thinking about revenge.

The Gunners won the match 3-1 with goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Lennart Karl scored the only goal for the visitors and it proved to be just a consolation goal in the end.

It was a match between the two top teams in the Champions League, the teams who were occupying the top two positions in the league phase this season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal came into the match confident from their 4-1 win against Tottenham and they made sure that they continue their brilliant form and show that they mean business this season.

Harry Kane is ready for revenge against Arsenal

Kane, while subtly appreciating Arsenal’s quality, claimed that he feels that Bayern will face Arsenal again in the competition in the latter stages.

“Tough game, kind of what we expected,” the England captain told TNT Sports, as reported by The Standard.

“A good battle, I thought the first half was fairly even, a draw was probably a fair result.

“And then second half, we just didn’t quite have the same intensity and energy. We lost too many duels and in the end Arsenal punished us for that.

“One to learn from for sure, we were playing against a really good side. Our first loss of the season, we don’t want to panic too much about it but for sure we can learn from it.

“They are a good team, there is a reason why they have won every game in the Champions League and why they are top of the Premier League.

“They have got good structure, they win first and second balls and then obviously set-pieces, we knew they were going to be dangerous.

“They’ve got a good squad, I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League and we look forward to that one.”

Gunners are currently the best in England & Europe

It is a high possibility that both Arsenal and Bayern Munich will come up against each other once again this season considering they are expected to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Kane was a completely isolated figure in the match at the Emirates Stadium but he would be hoping to get one over the Gunners later in the competition.

The striker has a habit of scoring against the Gunners from his time with Tottenham but this is a different team, with Arteta’s side compact and strong defensively while clever when it comes to attacking situations.

In the end, it proved to be a comfortable win for Arteta’s team, who, despite some injury troubles, showed their squad depth and their over all quality.

