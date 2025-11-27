Joshua Kimmich aims dig at Arsenal after Bayern Munich defeat in the Champions League

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team kept up their brilliant form this season after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League.

Goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli guided the Gunners to one of their biggest wins this season against a team who has been scoring goals for fun this season.

It was Bayern Munich’s first defeat this season and it came against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Despite the dominance from the Gunners and their memorable win against the German champions, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich feels Arsenal are not the best team he has played this season.

The German midfielder called Paris Saint-Germain a much better team that Arsenal, surprisingly, considering the French side lost against Bayern.

Joshua Kimmich aims dig at Arsenal

Kimmich was asked if the Premier League leaders are the best team his side have faced this season, he told TNT Sports Brasil, as reported by Metro:

‘No, I don’t think so.

‘I think PSG were the toughest one, especially the way they play football.

‘Arsenal is completely different. They rely on set-pieces. They love to play the long balls, they love to fight for the second balls, it was a completely different game.

‘Against PSG, it’s more a football game. Today, it was not so much about football, it was about game management, it was more about the duels.

‘The win was well-deserved, but we have to learn from this game.’

Bayern Munich were outplayed by Arsenal

It is a surprising claim from Kimmich considering this was Bayern first defeat of the season after winning 17 out of 18 matches they have played this season.

Arsenal showed their dominance at the Emirates Stadium and outplayed Bayern Munich in all the departments.

Before the big clash in the Champions League, this game was being called an encounter between two of the best teams in Europe, considering their form and position.

However, Kimmich still feels that PSG are better than Arsenal at the moment.

