Juventus & AC Milan make move for Man City star amid contract uncertainty

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

The future of Bernardo Silva in the Premier League has become uncertain, with reports from Calciomercato claiming that Juventus and AC Milan have both made initial contact with the Manchester City playmaker over a potential summer transfer.

The Portuguese international’s contract with City is set to expire at the end of the season, putting several top clubs on alert as he edges closer to free agency.

At 31, Silva remains one of Europe’s most technically gifted and tactically intelligent midfielders, a player whose versatility and experience have made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola’s system.

However, after seven trophy-laden years at the Etihad, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, the midfielder could now be looking for a new challenge.

Bernardo Silva is wanted by Milan and Juventus

Sources in Italy suggest that both Juventus and AC Milan view Silva as a transformative signing who could immediately elevate their squads to another level.

Juventus, under Luciano Spaletti, are rebuilding with a strong emphasis on creativity and control in midfield, qualities Silva embodies perfectly.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are reportedly preparing for a busy summer window and see the Portuguese star as a marquee signing capable of adding balance, leadership, and Champions League-winning pedigree to their dressing room.

However, the major stumbling block for both clubs remains Silva’s hefty wage package. The playmaker currently earns around €10 million per season net at Man City, a figure that neither Juventus nor Milan can easily match under current financial constraints.

Man City star could be heading to Italy next year

Negotiations are expected to hinge on Silva’s willingness to accept a pay cut in exchange for a starring role and long-term security in Serie A.

Despite lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia, Silva is understood to be keen to remain in Europe, prioritising competitiveness and legacy over financial gain.

Adding to the intrigue, Silva has previously expressed admiration for Italian football, praising the tactical sophistication of Serie A and its emphasis on intelligent play.

His potential arrival would mirror the late-career moves of superstars like Luka Modrić and former City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom moved to the Italian league in the summer.

Man City targeting Premier League attacker to share goal scoring burden with Haaland