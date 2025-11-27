Leeds United hero set for sensational January return

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are targeting a move for midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, according to Daily Star, as reported by MOTLeeds News.

The midfielder is fan favourite at Elland Road and he was part of the 2019-20 team that won promotion to the Premier League.

The English midfielder was brilliant for the Whites in the top flight and his impressive performances earned him a big money move to Manchester City.

His £50million move to the Etihad has not worked out with Phillips not getting enough playing time under the leadership of manager Pep Guardiola.

Kalvin Phillips continues to struggle at Man City

The midfielder has been sent out on loan a couple of times but even that has not done his career any favour.

Now, Leeds United and manager Daniel Farke are ready to offer him the opportunity to revive his career away from the Etihad Stadium by showing interest in signing him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Farke’s team are currently struggling in the Premier League and with relegation from the top flight a possibility due to their lack of depth in the squad and their unconvincing quality.

They are ready to use the January transfer window to strengthen their squad and Phillips is high on their list of transfer targets.

As per the report, the 29-year-old star may have to consider a move away from the Premier League if his transfer to Leeds does not materialise.

Leeds United move can revive his career

A loan move away from Man City where playing time is guaranteed can do wonders for Phillips, particularly at Leeds where he played the best football of his career.

Jack Grealish was under a simiar situation at City and now he looks like a completely different player at Everton, a move that has given him not only playing opportunities but also the confidence that he lacked.

A move to Leeds can do the same for Phillips but only if Farke’s team can convince Man City to contribute a part of his £250,000 per week wages.

