(Photo by Carl Recine/Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered their ninth defeat in 12 games across all competitions as PSV hammered them 4-1 at Anfield in a disastrous Champions League collapse on Wednesday night.

What was supposed to be a night of redemption, instead turned into a brutal defeat, with goals from Ivan Perišić, Guus Til and a Couhaib Driouech brace exposing a Liverpool side that looks broken and out of ideas.

The reigning Premier League champions are unrecognisable, and patience among supporters is evaporating fast.

Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing – Arne Slot needs to go!

Anger turned quickly to calls for the manager’s head. On social media, several supporters vented that Slot might be running out of ideas.

One Twitter user, recalling Slot’s title-winning success, argued he “deserves every respect” – but added bluntly admitted that he may not survive this defeat.

Arne Slot is a league-winning Liverpool manager, one of only two in the last 35 years, and deserves every respect. However, I'm not sure he can or should survive this. Nine defeats in 12 and seven goals conceded in the last two at Anfield. This squad is so much better than that. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 26, 2025

Another fan said: “I’ve been Slot in but I think it would be best for all to part ways now.”

One more said: “Slot basically picked the same team again and expected a different result? No fight, no identity, no plan. Awful.”

Some fans slammed him for insisting on playing players who are not performing, in particular Cody Gakpo over the likes of Chiesa and highly-rated youngster Rio Ngumoha.

84th minute, one of the world's biggest prospects in football, Rio Ngumoha can't get minutes because Cody Gakpo needs to play every match https://t.co/FIT23chGMd pic.twitter.com/e9031aJIuN — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) November 26, 2025

Another said: “Ekitike, Chiesa and Szobo are the only 3 players who have given their all this season.. The irony is Arne:

– Tried to replace Szobo in the summer.

– Doesn’t start Chiesa even though he’s arguably been our 2nd best forward this season.

– Benched Ekitike when he was in the form”

Some insisted that while Slot needs to go, it is the players who have let him down.

One said: “Ah, I wanted to see him survive this but he’s gone after this. Every player is a ****** disgrace, they’ve downed tools on him. Pathetic.”

Players have been poor…some more than others…but Slot seemingly running out of ideas and unable to inspire them. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) November 26, 2025

Slot may have lost the dressing room, one suggested:

Does anyone think Arne Slot might have lost the dressing room? There’s a lack of desire and identity. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 26, 2025

Three straight defeats by three goals. This is embarrassing. Losing 4-1 at home in the European Cup is unacceptable. I don’t know where Arne Slot goes from here because it’s getting worse each week. That only spells one thing. — Peter Bolster (@peter_bolster) November 26, 2025

Premier League champions to crisis club in six months

It is almost impossible to reconcile the team playing today with the juggernaut that lifted the Premier League trophy just six months ago. This isn’t a standard “title hangover”; it is a total collapse of identity.

Fans are rightfully baffled. How has a defense anchored by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson turned into one of the most porous units in Europe?

Why do £250m worth of attackers in Isak and Florian Wirtz look like strangers who have never met?

The downfall is bizarre because it has been so rapid and so comprehensive.

There is no pattern of play, no pressing trigger, and crucially, zero confidence.

The team looks psychologically drained, crumbling under pressure, and seemingly unsure how to respond.