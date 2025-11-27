Liverpool make Arne Slot decision after embarrassing defeat in the Champions League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hierarchy is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to address the club’s ongoing crisis in form and the increasingly uncertain future of manager Arne Slot, according to a trusted source on X.

Liverpool suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at Anfield against PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Liverpool and manager Arne Slot, who has suffered 9 defeats in the last 12 games this season.

The meeting, described as “urgent and potentially decisive,” will include Michael Edwards, CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and sporting director Richard Hughes, both of whom are flying in to attend discussions at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

Exclusive 💣 Liverpool Football Club is holding an emergency meeting 🚨tomorrow to discuss the pressing issue of the team's poor performance and the future of manager Arne Slot according to respected sources.

Liverpool to hold a meeting to discuss Slot’s future

Senior FSG executives in Boston are also expected to join via video link as tensions grow over the club’s recent performances.

Liverpool have endured a dismal run of results, dropping points in six of their last seven Premier League games and slipping to mid-table, a far cry from their title-winning campaign just a season ago.

The manner of their defeats, including the recent 3-0 humiliation at home to Nottingham Forest, has raised serious concerns about the direction of the team under the Dutchman and now the defeat against PSV has added more misery.

Initially, FSG were determined to give Slot until January 2026 to steady the ship. However, the urgency of the current situation, compounded by unrest in the dressing room and growing fan frustration, may force the owners to reconsider their stance.

Reds hierarchy are worried about current form

Thursday’s meeting will cover three major points: the team’s immediate tactical direction, the January transfer strategy, and Slot’s long-term position as manager.

There is an acknowledgment within FSG that decisive action may be required if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

For now, Liverpool’s public stance remains one of support and patience, but the tone behind closed doors is far more urgent.

The name being linked with the Liverpool job is former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing Real Madrid.

