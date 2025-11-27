Liverpool admire recently sacked Premier League manager as pressure mounts on Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool admire Ange Postecoglou as uncertainty rises over the future of manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman, after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, is struggling to perform.

The Reds are going through perhaps their most difficult period for a very long time.

Six defeats in last seven Premier League matches, 3+ goals conceded in their last three matches, in total 11 goals conceded in their last three defeats.

They have not gone through such form since 1953 and considering the quality they have at their disposal, it is a huge shock for Slot, his team and the fans.

Liverpool are going through their worst form in years

Although Slot retains the support of the hierarchy, it remains to be seen how long that will last.

Currently, the defending Premier League champions are sitting in the bottom half of the league table.

Slot’s team is 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal and mounting a title challenge looks out of their reach now.

As per the report, Postecoglou, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, has admirers at the club.

The Reds are hoping not to sack Slot but nine defeats in the last twelve games is a poor record for a team of Liverpool’s stature and quality.

The job of a manager is purely based on results and people in football have short memories.

With new signings made in the summer, Slot might have the sympathy from the club chiefs that the new arrivals would need time to settle at the club but even their current stars, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and others are struggling to perform and their sudden decline is a huge cause of concern.

Curtis Jones called the defeat against PSV in the Champions League “unacceptable”.

Is Arne Slot’s future in trouble at Anfield?

Slot, when asked about his future as the manager of the club, said “We’ll see”.

The signs coming out from the club are not looking encouraging.

In their next two matches in the Premier League, the Reds will face West Ham United and Sunderland and defeats in those matches will increase the pressure on Slot and the players.

Only time will tell if it will be enough for the club owners to take action and make a decision on the future of Slot.

