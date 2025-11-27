Ex-Liverpool star warns Arne Slot that he needs to axe one player or get sacked

Dietmar Hamann and Arne Slot (Photo by Christof Koepsel, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been advised to drop under-performing star player Mohamed Salah or risk losing his job.

That’s the view of ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who has made it clear that he thinks the time has now come for Salah to lose his place.

The Egypt international was in unstoppable form last season when Liverpool won the Premier League title, but he’s made a really poor start to this campaign.

Mohamed Salah slammed for performance vs PSV

Liverpool were once again beaten last night, suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven, with Salah heavily criticised by Hamann.

The pundit, as quoted by RTE Sport, explained that he felt Salah was to blame for PSV’s second goal as he simply didn’t put enough effort into tracking back.

“I thought Salah might be one of the first to be dropped, but I’m not sure because he needs him. Now he (Slot) has got a decision to make. Do you get the sack with Salah, or do you keep your job without him?” Hamann said.

“What Salah did for that second PSV goal, I think Slot had one chance to take him off straight away, because what he did there was disgraceful.

“For a player of the calibre of Salah – and it pains me to say it because he’s the guy who’s been carrying the team for the last seven or eight years – the way he let the player, Mauro Junior, go past him, without doing anything to help the team.”

What does the future hold for Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah?

Questions will surely be being asked of manager Arne Slot after such an awful run of form, with LFC now losing nine of their last twelve matches in all competitions.

Still, it also clearly seems like his players are letting him down, with Salah undoubtedly a long way from being at his best.

That might just be age catching up with him, but he also surely needs to be doing more if he wants to keep his place.

What do you expect to happen? Will Slot drop Salah and turn things around, or do you see Liverpool sacking their manager? Let us know in the comments!