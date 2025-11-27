Sources: Man United ready to pay asking price for "bargain" Arsenal transfer target

Jeremy Jacquet in action for Rennes

Manchester United are showing an interest in talented young Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, as first reported here in my Daily Briefing exclusive.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim could do with more depth at the back, especially with Harry Maguire coming towards the end of his contract, and with Lisandro Martinez’s poor injury record.

Jacquet has impressed United scouts, according to my sources, though he’s also been on the radar of Arsenal for some time, while other Premier League clubs could also come into the conversation.

Chelsea, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace could also be in for Jacquet, as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Can Manchester United seal the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet?

One positive for United is that Jacquet is seen by Rennes as someone who’s inevitably going to seal a big move before too long.

The talented 20-year-old will also have a pretty low asking price in the region of €30-40m, which shouldn’t be an issue for the Red Devils.

“United scouts have given glowing reports,” one source told me. “They’ve noted mature performances, aerial dominance, smart positioning, and calm distribution – all the best traits of a modern CB.”

Figures at Rennes have been described as “resigned to losing Jacquet” in the near future, and his asking price will surely invite bidders as he could move for between €30-40m.

“In all honesty, that’s a bargain in this market,” another source told me. “That figure won’t be a problem for United or Arsenal.”

Who should Jeremy Jacquet join?

Jacquet will clearly have a lot of options when it comes to leaving Rennes, and one imagines Arsenal would be seen as one of the most tempting projects out there at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has turned the Gunners into arguably the favourites for both the Premier League and Champions League this season, though one issue there for Jacquet would be playing opportunities.

Arsenal already have so much depth at the back, so it’s hard to see the young Frenchman getting much playing time there, whereas he could surely become a key player quite quickly at United.

Chelsea could also be another good option for him to consider as they’ve so often built around young talents and already have some concerns in defence as Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah haven’t been entirely convincing, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have struggled with injuries.