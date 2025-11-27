Man United ‘leading the charge’ to sign English midfielder wanted by Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Diario AS, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Amorim and the recruitment team at Man United are looking to sign a new midfielder next year.

It remains to be seen if they will target that signing in the January transfer window or wait till the summer of 2026.

Signing a midfielder has become a priority at Old Trafford. After their failure to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton last summer, the need for a new midfielder has increased for the Red Devils considering how they have performed this season.

Man United have made midfield signing a priority

Their over reliance on Bruno Fernandes and the ageing Casemiro is something that Amorim is looking to address in the market.

The Man United boss needs a younger, more athletic and energetic presence in the midfield for his team.

The Premier League giants are constantly being linked with new midfielders. The likes of Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Joao Gomes (Wolves) are the others names on the radar of the Red Devils.

Gallagher, after falling out of favour with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, is being linked with a move away from Spain and reportedly the Premier League clubs can sign him in a £50 million deal.

Gallagher, who has previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace, is a player who is highly rated by United and his past experience in the league is something that adds another layer to the picture.

Conor Gallagher is looking for more playing time

The English midfielder is known for his work rate, passing and organisation of the midfield, something that United are looking for in the market at the moment.

With limited playing time at Atletico, the midfielder would be open to a move back to the Premier League where he can revive his career.

United’s lack of quality in the midfield was evident once again in their recent defeat against Everton at Old Trafford, where they failed to break down an Everton team who played most of the match with 10 men.

