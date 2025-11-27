Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Angel Martinez, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Real Madrid’s unsettled Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils are likely to be joined by Manchester City in targeting Vinicius if he does end up leaving the Bernabeu, though that is still by no means certain.

Sources in the industry insist that Real are trying to keep Vinicius, and that he and club president Florentino Perez have a very good relationship.

There are, however, issues between Vinicius and manager Xabi Alonso, with a few senior players not exactly warming to him since his arrival in the summer.

Can Manchester United lure Vinicius Junior out of Real Madrid?

Vinicius has a contract with Madrid until 2027, so if they fail in their efforts to persuade him to sign a new deal, that could open the door for United and others.

MUFC have already established their interest with the player’s representatives, but it’s still too early to know for sure if it’s a deal that can realistically go anywhere.

Vinicius would, however, undoubtedly be a hugely exciting signing for United and other big clubs, with the 25-year-old also surely likely to have suitors from elsewhere in the Premier League and Europe.

Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid Games Goals 2021/22 52 22 2022/23 55 23 2023/24 39 24 2024/25 58 22 2025/26 17 5

Vinicius could need big money to stay at Real Madrid

Some sources suggest Vinicius wants a big pay rise to stay with Los Blancos, though it’s also worth noting that other sources have played that down, insisting that his relationship with the manager and role in the team is the main issue.

Real will surely try to keep this important player as he still looks like one of the most important members of the team, and he’d only go on to majorly strengthen a European rival if he were to leave.

What do you see happening with Vini Jr in the near future? Give us your thoughts in the comments!