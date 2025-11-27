Mass exodus: Man United prepare mega sale to raise funds for new signings

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for one of the most dramatic squad overhauls in their modern history, with as many as 11 players, including club captain Bruno Fernandes, potentially heading for the exit this summer.

According to The Sun, United’s new leadership is ready to sanction sweeping changes as part of a complete rebuild under manager Rúben Amorim.

After another inconsistent campaign that has left fans frustrated and the club adrift of their traditional standards, United are expected to take a ruthless approach to squad restructuring.

The plan is to free up funds and wage space to support Amorim’s long-term vision.

Fernandes, who has been the team’s creative heartbeat since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020, could headline the exodus.

Man United are ready to rebuild their squad

Despite his influence and professionalism, reports suggest that Amorim wants to build a more balanced midfield, prioritising energy and pressing over individual brilliance.

Also on the list of potential departures are Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund, two forwards who struggled for consistency at United.

Both are currently on loan away from club with Rashford being at Barcelona and Hojlund being at Napoli. Surprisingly, they have rediscovered their goal scoring touch away from Old Trafford this season.

Midfielders Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could also be casualties of the rebuild. Casemiro’s form has declined since his stellar debut season, and United may look to cash in before his value drops further.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has struggled to adapt under Amorim despite having previously worked with him at Sporting.

Ruben Amorim wants to make wholesale changes

Jadon Sancho, currently out on loan at Aston Villa, is not expected to be reintegrated into the squad, while defensive duo Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia may also depart as part of efforts to modernise the backline.

Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and striker Joshua Zirkzee, who have both struggled for minutes, are similarly expendable.

If the reports are accurate, next summer could mark the start of a new era at Old Trafford, one defined by bold decisions and a clear break from the past.

