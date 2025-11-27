Report: Real Madrid to target Premier League attacker if Vinicius leaves the club

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to launch a fresh pursuit of Erling Haaland if Vinícius Júnior decides to leave the Santiago Bernabéu, according to a new report from TEAMtalk.

While the Spanish giants are doing everything possible to convince their Brazilian superstar to sign a new long-term deal, tensions between Vinícius and manager Xabi Alonso have complicated negotiations, potentially opening the door to another blockbuster transfer saga.

Vinícius, 25, is one of Real Madrid’s most important players, but his contract expires in 2027, and discussions over an extension have hit an impasse.

Sources close to the club suggest that the winger is reluctant to commit his long-term future until he has greater clarity about his role under Alonso.

Vinicius Jr. is reported unhappy at Real Madrid

The Brazilian has reportedly grown frustrated with the tactical adjustments and his reduced freedom in attack since the Basque coach’s arrival in the summer.

If Vinícius were to leave, Real Madrid are expected to turn their full attention to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, a player they have admired for years.

Los Blancos view Haaland as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema and the perfect attacking partner for Kylian Mbappé.

The prospect of a Haaland-Mbappé partnership is one that excites both the Madrid hierarchy and fans alike, with club president Florentino Pérez eager to rebuild another “Galáctico” era around Europe’s two most prolific young forwards.

However, according to the same report, Man City are not concerned about losing Haaland any time soon.

Man City are not concerned about Haaland’s future

The Norwegian striker, now 25, remains fully committed to Pep Guardiola’s project and is settled in Manchester, where he has scored an astonishing number of goals since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

City sources maintain that Haaland has shown no signs of dissatisfaction. Nonetheless, Real Madrid’s admiration for Haaland has never waned. The club has been keeping close tabs on his performances, and Pérez remains convinced that the striker’s marketability and consistency make him a perfect fit for the club’s long-term ambitions.

Madrid are reportedly prepared to make a record-breaking offer, should the opportunity arise, especially if Vinícius’ departure leaves a void both on and off the pitch.

