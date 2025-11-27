Exclusive: Richard Hughes overruled Arne Slot on major Liverpool transfer issue in the summer

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes at a Liverpool press conference

Liverpool director Richard Hughes is understood to have overruled manager Arne Slot on the sale of Luis Diaz during the summer.

Diaz ended up leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich despite being a key player for Slot’s side as they won the Premier League title last season.

And I can reveal that my inside sources tell me that Slot didn’t want Diaz to leave, with the Reds boss actually also pushing for the Colombia international to be given a new contract.

My understanding is that Hughes overruled Slot as he didn’t see the value in giving Diaz a lucrative new deal, while the transfer fee Bayern were offering was seen as “appealing”.

Arne Slot felt Luis Diaz was important to Liverpool

Many Liverpool fans will now be questioning the decision to sell Diaz, who had always been a pretty impressive member of the team.

The 28-year-old has now started superbly for Bayern as well, and it seems this was not a player Slot was looking to lose.

LFC ended up bringing in plenty of new attacking signings such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, but there’s no question that Diaz has looked like a major loss.

Slot saw Diaz as a key player and pushed to keep him, but Hughes had the final say and made the controversial call to rubber-stamp his sale to Bayern.

Arne Slot facing critical moment at Liverpool

As I posted on X last night after the 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven, there will be a meeting at Liverpool today as Slot faces a critical moment in his reign.

The Dutch tactician will need to turn things around quickly, with this team now on its worse run since all the way back in 1953.

For what it’s worth, Jamie Carragher is still backing Slot and has instead blamed the players for this awful recent run.

Another Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also stopped short of calling this a “crisis”, but warned that Slot needs to get a grip on things soon or it could just get even worse.