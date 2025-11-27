Just In: Ruben Amorim finally loses patience with Man United flop

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to listen to offers from Roma for forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch striker could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January, as both clubs explore a deal that may benefit all parties involved.

Zirkzee, 24, joined Manchester United in the summer from Bologna with high expectations following an impressive season in Serie A, where he was named the league’s Best Under-23 Player and earned a place in the Team of the Year for 2023/24.

However, his time in England has been frustratingly quiet so far, with limited opportunities under manager Rúben Amorim.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for playing time at Man United

The forward has started only once in the Premier League this season, a 1-0 defeat to Everton, and remains behind the likes of Benjamin Sesko in the attacking pecking order.

It was only the injury to Sesko that made Amorim start Zirkzee in the first place against Everton.

Roma have identified Zirkzee as a priority target for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Giallorossi are currently top of the Serie A table but are eager to reinforce their attack to maintain their momentum in the title race.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has personally approved the pursuit of Zirkzee, believing the Dutchman’s combination of strength, creativity, and technical flair could complement their current attacking options.

For United, Zirkzee’s potential departure may also be influenced by squad depth concerns ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The club risks temporarily losing Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), leaving Amorim short of attacking options during a crucial phase of the season.

Despite this, the Red Devils are open to negotiating a deal if Roma’s offer aligns with their valuation.

A move back to Serie A can help Zirkzee regain his form

For Zirkzee, a move back to Serie A could be the lifeline he needs to revive his career. The forward thrived in Italy, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in his final season at Bologna.

Returning to a familiar environment, under a coach who values his technical abilities, could also boost his chances of earning a call-up to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Zirkzee’s departure would mark yet another reshuffle under Amorim’s rebuilding project at Old Trafford, as United continue their efforts to streamline the squad and inject fresh energy into their attack.

