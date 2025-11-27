Elliot Anderson and Ruben Amorim (Photo by George Wood, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly struggle to sign Elliot Anderson this January as Nottingham Forest insist he won’t be for sale.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Anderson after his impressive recent form, with our information being that there’s some degree of confidence they could sign him for £70m or less.

A deal in the middle of the season might be tricky, however, with the Daily Mail claiming Forest are standing firm on keeping the England international for the time being.

Will Manchester United be able to sign Elliot Anderson this January?

It’s never easy getting major signings done in January, but of course it can happen, so this seems likely to be one to watch.

One interesting factor will be next summer’s World Cup, as Anderson might have a big decision to make about ensuring he plays regularly for Forest, versus the possibility of boosting his hopes by moving to a bigger club.

For now, it seems likely that the 23-year-old is going to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans with England, so a big move doesn’t look like it will be necessary.

If Forest don’t want to sell and Anderson has little reason to force a move, then perhaps this one will have to wait until the summer instead.

Could Man United sign an alternative to Anderson?

MUFC have been linked with other big names in that position, so Anderson isn’t their only option if it turns out he’s not available.

TEAMtalk have recently reported that United also want Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

It’s easy to see those two doing a similarly good job for Ruben Amorim’s side, with United clearly in need of a top young midfielder to replace ageing and out-of-form duo Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.