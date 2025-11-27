Jean-Clair Todibo in action for West Ham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez, and could try offering Jean-Clair Todibo as part of the deal.

Gimenez’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is said to have received some approaches from clubs in England, and it seems West Ham are one to watch in particular.

According to Sport Witness, citing reports from Tuttosport and Milan Live, West Ham are keen to do a deal to bring Gimenez to the London Stadium, and it seems they’d be willing to sacrifice Todibo to help them get their man.

Santiago Gimenez to leave AC Milan for the Premier League?

The report also explains that Sunderland are interested in Gimenez, and it certainly seems like he could be a realistic target for some Premier League clubs after his struggles with Milan.

The Mexico international looked like a hugely exciting talent at his former club Feyenoord, scoring 65 goals in 105 games for the Eredivisie side in total.

However, Gimenez has just seven goals in 30 games since moving to the San Siro, and that could mean he’ll be offloaded by the Italian giants.

Would Santiago Gimenez transfer be worth the gamble for West Ham?

West Ham fans will be desperate to see their club strengthen with a top signing up front in the near future, after so many flops in that position in recent years.

WHUFC supporters will have had high hopes for the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Gianluca Scamacca, but they proved to be flops.

In truth, Gimenez’s poor form for Milan perhaps makes him look like a risky option, though perhaps he could bounce back and return to the kind of form he showed at Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Todibo has been a bit of a disappointment at West Ham so it could be smart business to offload him and land themselves a better deal.