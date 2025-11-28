Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to build for the future, and they have identified the Polish midfielder Oskar Pietuszewski as a key target.

According to a report from Team Talk, they have sent scouts to watch the Polish midfielder on multiple occasions this season.

Oskar Pietuszewski is a player in demand

The 17-year-old has done quite well for Jagiellonia and has attracted the attention of Manchester City as well. It will be interesting to see where the 17-year-old ends up. He can operate as a number 8 as well as in a more conservative role. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal and Chelsea. They could use more control in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. They are looking to build for the future, and the Polish midfielder would be a solid investment for them.

The player is valued at around €15 million, and Arsenal and Chelsea should be able to afford him without any problems. The deal could look like a bargain in future.

Pietuszewski could be a future asset

They have done well to bring in talented young players in recent years, and convincing the young midfielder to join the club will not be difficult for either club. The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for him, and the young midfielder will be tempted.

Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted the player in action recently, and they have held preliminary discussions with the player’s camp as well. They are now actively preparing approaches for the player in January. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

