Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target's release clause to drop to €80m

Castello Lukeba in action for Leipzig against Augsburg (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea may be interested to hear that the release clause of RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba will reportedly go down to €80m next summer.

The talented 22-year-old has long looked like a top talent with a big future in the game, and we recently reported that he’s on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Lukeba’s future continues to be the subject of some speculation, with our information previously being that he could likely leave for below his release clause, for a fee in the region of €60m.

Interestingly, the Athletic are now reporting similar, and add that his current €90m clause will drop to €80m in the summer.

Castello Lukeba transfer update as Real Madrid cool interest

Lukeba may no longer be a priority target for Real Madrid, with the Athletic suggesting the Frenchman is no longer considered an option for the Spanish giants, but with the caveat that that could change.

Their report states that Real are also no longer pursuing Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, which could perhaps mean they’re eyeing alternatives in central defence, though maybe Lukeba isn’t one of them.

That could be good news for LFC and CFC if they decide to pursue Lukeba, though the report suggests that interest in the player has wavered slightly due to injuries and a dip in form.

Liverpool and Chelsea need CB signings

Still, both Liverpool and Chelsea look in need of new signings at the back as soon as possible.

The Reds are conceding floods of goals at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk looking past his best, while Konate is nearing the end of his contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have arguably not invested enough in defence in comparison to other areas of their squad, with Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo looking a little underwhelming, while Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have had problems with injuries.