Huge boost for Chelsea & Arsenal in pursuit of €35m midfielder transfer

Marc Casado celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

The 22-year-old is a top target for the Blues this January, with my recent information being that a €35m offer could be launched, as reported via the Daily Briefing.

Casado is also being eyed by Arsenal, as per that report, and it now seems he may realistically be available as Hansi Flick is losing faith in him.

That’s according to a report from AS, with additional information from Football Espana suggesting that the Barcelona manager had initially fought to keep the player when West Ham were interested in the summer.

Could Marc Casado leave Barcelona?

It remains to be seen precisely what will happen with Casado, but interest is there and it seems he’s not currently in favour with Flick.

Things could change, of course, but if they don’t then one imagines clubs will sense an opportunity to move for the Spanish midfielder without having to pay a fortune.

Casado has shown plenty of promise at Barca, but there’s a lot of competition for places at the Nou Camp, so perhaps he’ll end up deciding he’s better off trying his luck elsewhere.

Marc Casado to Chelsea or Arsenal?

Despite Casado’s qualities, it is admittedly quite hard to see him improving his playing time at either Chelsea or Arsenal right now.

Enzo Maresca has a formidable midfield pairing in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, and Casado could probably add depth in that department, but is unlikely to start over either of those two any time soon.

Likewise, Arsenal have excellent options in Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, while Christian Norgaard already gives them a solid backup option.

Casado looks like an interesting market opportunity, but not necessarily like someone who makes sense as a priority for Chelsea or Arsenal right now.